Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Didi Martinez

Americans woke up Thursday to news of another mass shooting, this one late Wednesday at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, that left 13 dead, including the gunman.

The attack, which occurred during a “college country night” at the Borderline Bar & Grill, is at least the 11th mass shooting in the U.S. since the Oct. 27 attack at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Below, a graphic of all the mass shootings that have occurred in the country since the Tree of Life synagogue attack shows that at least 79 people have been killed from Watertown, New York, to Los Angeles.

All data has been compiled by the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more victims are shot.