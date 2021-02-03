Three dead in National Guard helicopter crash near Boise

Three pilots with the Iowa Army National Guard were killed when their helicopter crashed during a training mission in southern Idaho on Tuesday night, authorities said.

The victims were on a UH-60 Black Hawk, Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho and commander of the Idaho National Guard, said in a statement. Their names have not been released.

The accident happened just south of Lucky Peak, which is a little more than 10 miles southeast of the state capital in Boise, shortly after 8 p.m. local time, authorities said.

Three Idaho Army National Guard personnel were killed last night after their UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed south of Lucky Peak near Boise.



All three personnel aboard were pilots participating in a routine training flight.

“This is a tremendous loss to the Idaho National Guard and our community,” Garshak said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones as we work through this tragedy.”

The Black Hawk's last contact was about 7:45 p.m. and an emergency transmitter locator on the aircraft was activated just after 8 p.m., immediately launching a search, according to Col. Christopher Burt, the Idaho Army National Guard’s state aviation officer.

Rescuers found the wreckage and crew about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday. The cause of the crash wasn't immediately determined.