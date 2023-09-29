Toby Keith describes 'roller coaster' journey after cancer diagnosis as he receives Country Icon Award

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Toby Keith spoke out about his “roller coaster” experience following his cancer diagnosis ahead of receiving the Country Icon Award at Thursday’s People’s Choice Country Awards, where he also delivered a performance that brought his wife to tears.

“I feel pretty good,” Keith, 62, told E! News in an exclusive interview published ahead of the awards show.

“It’s a little bit of a roller coaster," said the country singer, who revealed last year that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer in the autumn of 2021 and had been receiving treatment for months.

"You get good days and, you know, you’re up and down, up and down. It’s always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today," Keith said.

He reportedly said in June that his tumor had shrunk by a third of the size.

The “Red Solo Cup” singer made the comments ahead of receiving the Country Icon Award on Thursday night at the awards show, where he also took to the stage to perform “Don’t Let the Old Man In."

Keith's wife, Tricia Lucus, could be seen appearing to wipe away tears during the show.

During his acceptance speech, Keith thanked his family, team and "most of all" the fans for "allowing us to still do what we do."

In his interview with E! News, Keith said it was "nice to recognize my 30-year career" at the awards show. “It’s pretty mind-boggling," he said.

"Those years of pounding those songs out there and remembering where you were when each one was conceived and all that, it’s amazing," he said.