Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce returns to game after injury

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce went down with in a noncontact ankle injury in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings but returned to action after halftime.

Kelce caught a short pass from Patrick Mahomes early in the second quarter and went down on the U.S. Bank Stadium turf without being tackled at the Chiefs' 34-yard line.

He appeared to grab at his right ankle or lower leg before teammates helped him up.

Kelce jogged off with a noticeable hitch and spent several minutes trying to walk back and forth on the sideline before he limped into a tunnel for further examination.

CBS reported on the game broadcast that Kelce went for X-rays on his right foot. After he watched the first possession of the third quarter from the sideline, he was back in on the next drive.

Kelce, one of the game's best tight ends, has suddenly become one of pop culture's best-known athletes because of his ties to Taylor Swift.

Swift has merged two fan bases — Swifties and football watchers — by simply showing up at the Chiefs' past two games, at home against the Chicago Bears and then at the New York Jets a week ago.

She did not appear to be at Sunday's game in Minneapolis.

Kelce had five receptions for 22 yards in the first half. He missed the season opener against Detroit because of a hyperextended knee.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1 on the turf at MetLife Stadium, renewing calls from players to get rid of artificial grass.