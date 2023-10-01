IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
LIVE COVERAGE
Updated a minute ago

Chiefs vs. Jets live updates: Taylor Swift expected to attend Sunday Night Football game at Metlife

The “Football Night in America” pregame show is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on NBC with kickoff set at about 8:20 p.m.
Photo illustration of Travis Kelce, a Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Taylor Swift, and players of the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets playing.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are expected to both be at Sunday night's game.Chelsea Stahl / NBC News; Getty Images
By David K. Li

Chiefs, Jets waiting all day for “Sunday Night Football”

1m ago / 11:03 PM UTC

Chargers lose big gamble but still holding lead

David K. Li

The Chargers were stopped on fourth-and-inches from their own 34-yard line, but Las Vegas could not cash in.

Asante Samuel Jr.'s pick saved the day, for now.

11m ago / 10:53 PM UTC

Kelce arrives at MetLife

13m ago / 10:51 PM UTC

Coming down to the wire in Inglewood

David K. Li

Josh Jacobs scored on fourth-and-goal from the 1, as the visiting Raiders cut the Chargers lead to 24-17 with four minutes left.

18m ago / 10:47 PM UTC

Brittany Mahomes spotted arriving for dinner with Taylor Swift. All about the singer’s friend group

Dea Hoxha, TODAY

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was among the celebrities at dinner with Swift at Emilio’s Ballato in New York on Saturday. The star-studded dinner occurred the night before the Chiefs — and Swift’s rumored beau Kelce — play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Click here to read the full story

27m ago / 10:38 PM UTC

Christian McCaffrey scores fourth TD for Niners

David K. Li

Christian McCaffrey pushed into the end zone from 2 yards out, for his fourth touchdown of the day as the 49ers led the pesky Cardinals, 28-16, in early fourth-quarter action.

He's rushed for three scores and caught a TD pass as the 49ers seek to put away the Cards who are 16.5-point underdogs.

38m ago / 10:26 PM UTC

Another busy day in the NFL, from London to Los Angeles

David K. Li

In case you slept in, you might have missed the Jags beating the Falcons, 23-7, at Wembley Stadium in London.

Then in the 1 p.m. ET window:

  • Bills 48, Dolphins 20
  • Broncos 31, Bears 28
  • Ravens 28, Browns 3
  • Texans 30, Steelers 6
  • Vikings 21, Panthers 13
  • Rams 29, Colts 23 (OT)
  • Bucs 26, Saints 19
  • Eagles 34, Commanders 31 (OT)
  • Titans 27, Bengals 3

Games in the 4:05 p.m./4:25 p.m. ET window are all in the third quarter now with the Cardinals at Niners, Raiders at Chargers and Pats at Cowboys.

The Lions beat the Packers, 34-20, on Thursday night and the "Monday Night Football" game features the Seahawks visiting the Giants.

45m ago / 10:20 PM UTC

Reports of other celebs headed to the game with Swift

58m ago / 10:07 PM UTC

‘SNF’ promo hints at Taylor Swift’s plans to be at Chiefs-Jets game

Sept. 29, 202302:51
1h ago / 9:56 PM UTC

Boo birds already circling above MetLife for Zach Wilson

David K. Li

It’d behoove Jets quarterback Zach Wilson to get off to a fast start tonight as he enters MetLife Stadium as one of the least popular players with Gang Green fans — from firefighters to Broadway stars.

Notable Jets fan “Fireman Ed” Anzalone and QB icon "Broadway Joe" Namath used their considerable platforms last week put him on blast and call for Wilson’s ouster.

“Zach needs to be released or traded,” Fireman Ed told his 36,000 Instagram followers. “That’s just the way it is. Enough. Coach (Robert) Saleh, (Jets GM) Joe Douglas, enough. You did what you could. It’s not working out.” 

Namath, the franchise’s most famous player, told “The Michael Kay Show” that, “I’ve seen enough of Zach Wilson” and urged the team to trade him. “Send him to Kansas City to backup against somebody like (Patrick) Mahomes and maybe learn something. I wouldn’t keep him.” 

1h ago / 9:40 PM UTC

Steve Kornacki has the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce stats you need

Sept. 29, 202303:55
1h ago / 9:40 PM UTC

Could Taylor Swift win again at MetLife Stadium?

David K. Li

The pop sensation sent fans home happy from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, three times this year, in a feat the Jets might not accomplish in 2023.

She scored three sellouts of her “The Eras Tour” during the weekend of May 26-28, in shows so popular that fans without tickets showed up just for the party.

Highlights of that weekend included her tour debut of “Welcome to New York” on May 28 and teaming up with Jack Antonoff for “Getaway Car” which preceded an appearance by Ice Spice for a curtain-falling performance of “Karma” on May 26. 

She also debuted the music video of  “Karma” that night.

1h ago / 9:40 PM UTC

Try these Jets and Chiefs inspired chicken wings and pork sliders!

Sept. 28, 202304:29
David K. Li

David K. Li is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.