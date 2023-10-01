Chiefs vs. Jets live updates: Taylor Swift expected to attend Sunday Night Football game at Metlife

Chiefs, Jets waiting all day for “Sunday Night Football”
- The “Football Night in America” pregame show is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on NBC with kickoff set at about 8:20 p.m.
- This had been one of the circle-your-calendar dates on the NFL slate when schedule makers set this QB battle between Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and New York’s Aaron Rodgers. But the air was let out of the balloon on the first Monday night of the season when Rodgers tore an Achilles tendon on Sept. 11, likely knocking him out for the season.
- The hype factor for this game got an unexpected boost one week ago when Taylor Swift attended the Chicago Bears-Chiefs game. Her attendance at Arrowhead Stadium renewed long-running rumors of a budding love story between the pop superstar and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Chargers lose big gamble but still holding lead
The Chargers were stopped on fourth-and-inches from their own 34-yard line, but Las Vegas could not cash in.
Asante Samuel Jr.'s pick saved the day, for now.
Kelce arrives at MetLife
Coming down to the wire in Inglewood
Josh Jacobs scored on fourth-and-goal from the 1, as the visiting Raiders cut the Chargers lead to 24-17 with four minutes left.
Brittany Mahomes spotted arriving for dinner with Taylor Swift. All about the singer’s friend group
Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was among the celebrities at dinner with Swift at Emilio’s Ballato in New York on Saturday. The star-studded dinner occurred the night before the Chiefs — and Swift’s rumored beau Kelce — play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Christian McCaffrey scores fourth TD for Niners
Christian McCaffrey pushed into the end zone from 2 yards out, for his fourth touchdown of the day as the 49ers led the pesky Cardinals, 28-16, in early fourth-quarter action.
He's rushed for three scores and caught a TD pass as the 49ers seek to put away the Cards who are 16.5-point underdogs.
Another busy day in the NFL, from London to Los Angeles
In case you slept in, you might have missed the Jags beating the Falcons, 23-7, at Wembley Stadium in London.
Then in the 1 p.m. ET window:
- Bills 48, Dolphins 20
- Broncos 31, Bears 28
- Ravens 28, Browns 3
- Texans 30, Steelers 6
- Vikings 21, Panthers 13
- Rams 29, Colts 23 (OT)
- Bucs 26, Saints 19
- Eagles 34, Commanders 31 (OT)
- Titans 27, Bengals 3
Games in the 4:05 p.m./4:25 p.m. ET window are all in the third quarter now with the Cardinals at Niners, Raiders at Chargers and Pats at Cowboys.
The Lions beat the Packers, 34-20, on Thursday night and the "Monday Night Football" game features the Seahawks visiting the Giants.
Reports of other celebs headed to the game with Swift
‘SNF’ promo hints at Taylor Swift’s plans to be at Chiefs-Jets gameSept. 29, 202302:51
Boo birds already circling above MetLife for Zach Wilson
It’d behoove Jets quarterback Zach Wilson to get off to a fast start tonight as he enters MetLife Stadium as one of the least popular players with Gang Green fans — from firefighters to Broadway stars.
Notable Jets fan “Fireman Ed” Anzalone and QB icon "Broadway Joe" Namath used their considerable platforms last week put him on blast and call for Wilson’s ouster.
“Zach needs to be released or traded,” Fireman Ed told his 36,000 Instagram followers. “That’s just the way it is. Enough. Coach (Robert) Saleh, (Jets GM) Joe Douglas, enough. You did what you could. It’s not working out.”
Namath, the franchise’s most famous player, told “The Michael Kay Show” that, “I’ve seen enough of Zach Wilson” and urged the team to trade him. “Send him to Kansas City to backup against somebody like (Patrick) Mahomes and maybe learn something. I wouldn’t keep him.”
Steve Kornacki has the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce stats you needSept. 29, 202303:55
Could Taylor Swift win again at MetLife Stadium?
The pop sensation sent fans home happy from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, three times this year, in a feat the Jets might not accomplish in 2023.
She scored three sellouts of her “The Eras Tour” during the weekend of May 26-28, in shows so popular that fans without tickets showed up just for the party.
Highlights of that weekend included her tour debut of “Welcome to New York” on May 28 and teaming up with Jack Antonoff for “Getaway Car” which preceded an appearance by Ice Spice for a curtain-falling performance of “Karma” on May 26.
She also debuted the music video of “Karma” that night.