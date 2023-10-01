Chiefs vs. Jets live updates: Taylor Swift expected to attend Sunday Night Football game at Metlife

Chargers lose big gamble but still holding lead The Chargers were stopped on fourth-and-inches from their own 34-yard line, but Las Vegas could not cash in. Asante Samuel Jr.'s pick saved the day, for now. Share this -





Kelce arrives at MetLife





Coming down to the wire in Inglewood Josh Jacobs scored on fourth-and-goal from the 1, as the visiting Raiders cut the Chargers lead to 24-17 with four minutes left.





Christian McCaffrey scores fourth TD for Niners Christian McCaffrey pushed into the end zone from 2 yards out, for his fourth touchdown of the day as the 49ers led the pesky Cardinals, 28-16, in early fourth-quarter action. He's rushed for three scores and caught a TD pass as the 49ers seek to put away the Cards who are 16.5-point underdogs.





Another busy day in the NFL, from London to Los Angeles In case you slept in, you might have missed the Jags beating the Falcons, 23-7, at Wembley Stadium in London. Then in the 1 p.m. ET window: Bills 48, Dolphins 20

Broncos 31, Bears 28

Ravens 28, Browns 3

Texans 30, Steelers 6

Vikings 21, Panthers 13

Rams 29, Colts 23 (OT)

Bucs 26, Saints 19

Eagles 34, Commanders 31 (OT)

Titans 27, Bengals 3 Games in the 4:05 p.m./4:25 p.m. ET window are all in the third quarter now with the Cardinals at Niners, Raiders at Chargers and Pats at Cowboys. The Lions beat the Packers, 34-20, on Thursday night and the "Monday Night Football" game features the Seahawks visiting the Giants.





Reports of other celebs headed to the game with Swift





Boo birds already circling above MetLife for Zach Wilson It'd behoove Jets quarterback Zach Wilson to get off to a fast start tonight as he enters MetLife Stadium as one of the least popular players with Gang Green fans — from firefighters to Broadway stars. Notable Jets fan "Fireman Ed" Anzalone and QB icon "Broadway Joe" Namath used their considerable platforms last week put him on blast and call for Wilson's ouster. "Zach needs to be released or traded," Fireman Ed told his 36,000 Instagram followers. "That's just the way it is. Enough. Coach (Robert) Saleh, (Jets GM) Joe Douglas, enough. You did what you could. It's not working out." Namath, the franchise's most famous player, told "The Michael Kay Show" that, "I've seen enough of Zach Wilson" and urged the team to trade him. "Send him to Kansas City to backup against somebody like (Patrick) Mahomes and maybe learn something. I wouldn't keep him."





