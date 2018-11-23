Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Alex Johnson

Secret Service agents were spared the dangerous duty of tackling rogue produce on Thursday as the White House confirmed that President Donald Trump and his family served no romaine lettuce at their Thanksgiving dinner.

The White House said the menu at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, included Caesar salad — a tidbit that raised eyebrows just two days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned against eating any romaine from any source because of a new outbreak of E.coli contamination.

Romaine lettuce is the traditional base for Caesar salads, but when queried about the menu, the White House told NBC News on Thursday night that no romaine was used.

Here's the rest of the presidential holiday menu, according to the White House:

Full salad bar to include Caesar, wedge, tomato/mozzarella and Greek salads, deviled eggs and duck prosciutto & melon.

Chilled seafood display with Florida stone crab, oysters, jumbo shrimp and clams.

A carving station with turkey and all the trimmings, beef tenderloin, lamb and salmon.

Entrées of Chilean sea bass, red snapper and braised short ribs.

Side dishes including whipped potatoes, sweet potatoes, vegetables and traditional stuffing.

Assorted desserts.