Tupac Shakur warrant was for house of gang member who says he witnessed murder

Nevada police served a search warrant Monday looking for laptops and other electronic devices at an alleged witness’ home who was in the suspect's car when superstar rapper Tupac Shakur was fatally shot in Las Vegas in 1996, according to the search warrant exclusively obtained by NBC News on Thursday.

Duane Keith Davis, 60, also known as “Keefy D” or “Keffe D,” was the target of the warrant out of Clark County in which Las Vegas police also searched desktops and other electronic storage devices such as thumb drives, CDs, external hard drives and audio recordings, the warrant said.

Davis was one of four people who police say was in the suspect vehicle when Shakur was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. The alleged shooter, Orlando Anderson, Davis’ nephew, later died in a gang-related killing in Los Angeles. Davis, who was investigated by both the LAPD and Las Vegas Metro PD, initially denied involvement in the Tupac killing but later gave police details about the case under a limited non-prosecution agreement. More recently, he has openly discussed his presence at the shooting scene in interviews, articles and other media.

Davis, the warrant said, was affiliated with the Southside Compton Crips street gang, the warrant said.

During the search for Davis’ home in Henderson, a city about 15 miles south of Las Vegas, turned up a Pokeball USB Drive, black iPhone in a black case, a gold iPad with a broken screen, a gold iPad in a pink case and a purple Toshiba laptop, among other items, the warrant said.

On Tuesday, police confirmed in a statement the search warrant was served.

“We will have no further comment at this time,” the statement concluded.

Shakur, 25, died Sept. 13, 1996.

While he has been gone for more than 25 years, he is arguably as famous and relevant now as he was when he died.

The Oakland, California, City Council this year voted to rename part of MacArthur Boulevard, a main thoroughfare, in his honor.

“Tupac knew deep down that he was always meant for something great,” his sister Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur said last month at a ceremony adding her late brother’s star to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“And as his little sister, I had the privilege to watch that greatness unfold,” she said.