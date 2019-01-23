Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 22, 2019, 2:22 AM GMT / Updated Jan. 23, 2019, 12:25 AM GMT By Alex Johnson

A man was killed in an avalanche near Aspen, Colorado, authorities said Monday, the same day that relatives confirmed the second victim an avalanche last week in New Mexico had died.

The Pitkin County, Colorado, Sheriff's Office said the man who died Monday was trapped in an avalanche near the Markley Hut, a boarding facility for skiers along Express Creek south of Aspen.

The man was part of a group of six skiers who were caught in the avalanche at about 10:20 a.m. (12:20 p.m. ET), the sheriff's office said. Attempts at CPR failed to revive the man, whose identity was withheld released pending notification of his family, officials said.

The five other members of the ski group and all 26 responding members of the Mountain Rescue Aspen team were alive and safe, the sheriff's office said.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said an advisory was in effect for Aspen-area mountains through Monday evening. More than 280 avalanches had been recorded in the region since Jan. 11.

No further information was immediately available.

Meanwhile, relatives confirmed that Corey Borg-Massanari, 22, of Vail, Colorado, died at University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where he had been listed in critical condition since the avalanche Thursday on Kachina Peak at Taos Ski Valley, about 125 miles northeast of Albuquerque.

Matthew Zonghetti, 26, of Mansfield, Massachusetts, with whom Borg-Massanari was skiing, died shortly after the incident last week, Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home of Mansfield confirmed.

They are believed to be the only two victims, Taos Ski Valley said.

Borg-Massanari was born in Pueblo, Colorado, and was raised in Brainerd, Minnesota, his family said. He attended Colorado Mountain College and began working as a zip line tour guide at Zip Adventures in Wolcott, Colorado, in May.

"Corey was an experienced and avid skier and loved the outdoors," his family said. "He enjoyed camping, fishing, zip-lining, snowmobiling, dirt biking and so much more. He liked working on his Jeep with his dad and learned the love of cooking from his mom."