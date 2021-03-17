Two people dead inside Wisconsin supermarket warehouse, foul play suspected

Two people were killed inside a Wisconsin supermarket warehouse on Tuesday before the suspect was chased by police and died from a self-inflicted wound, police said.

Officers in Oconomowoc, about 30 miles west of downtown Milwaukee, were called to the Roundy's Distribution Center at 10:32 a.m. CT for a "possible industrial accident" before they "quickly learned" that "there was foul play involved," police said in a statement.

The two victims were pronounced dead at the scene before a "potential suspect" was identified and located, touching off a pursuit, according to Oconomowoc police.

"The suspect vehicle crashed, and the possible suspect was pronounced deceased on the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound," police said. "There is no active threat to the community at this time and this incident is ongoing."

