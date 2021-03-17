IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Two people dead inside Wisconsin supermarket warehouse, foul play suspected

Suspect dies from self-inflicted wound during police pursuit; no one else wanted.
Police respond to an incident at the Roundy's distribution warehouse in Oconomowoc, Wis., on March 17, 2021.
Police respond to an incident at the Roundy's distribution warehouse in Oconomowoc, Wis., on March 17, 2021.Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY Network
By David K. Li

Two people were killed inside a Wisconsin supermarket warehouse on Tuesday before the suspect was chased by police and died from a self-inflicted wound, police said.

Officers in Oconomowoc, about 30 miles west of downtown Milwaukee, were called to the Roundy's Distribution Center at 10:32 a.m. CT for a "possible industrial accident" before they "quickly learned" that "there was foul play involved," police said in a statement.

The two victims were pronounced dead at the scene before a "potential suspect" was identified and located, touching off a pursuit, according to Oconomowoc police.

"The suspect vehicle crashed, and the possible suspect was pronounced deceased on the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound," police said. "There is no active threat to the community at this time and this incident is ongoing."

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.

Bianca Britton contributed.