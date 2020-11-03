Two workers killed in Delaware when strong winds tip 120-foot-high lift

Two workers installing antennas in Delaware died when an elevated platform tipped in strong winds and became tangled in electrical wires that fell to the ground, police said.

The 22-year-old and 23-year-old men were working for the Texas-based Velex company to install new antennas on a water tower in the Bethany Beach area when the accident occurred around 10:30 a.m., according to Delaware State Police. Both men were from Puerto Rico, police said in a statement.

The two were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

"The individuals were approximately 120 feet off the ground when a strong wind caused the lift to tip over and become tangled in the surrounding electrical wires as it fell to the ground," police said.

Requests for comment from Velex did not receive an immediate response Tuesday.

Police said the state Division of Forensic Science and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration will be involved in an investigation of the incident.

Historical weather data from Ocean City, Maryland, 15 miles to the south, suggests there were wind gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour in the area on Monday.