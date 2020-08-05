UConn cancels upcoming football season over coronavirus concerns

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The University of Connecticut on Wednesday cancelled its upcoming football season over coronavirus concerns, becoming the first program in the college sport's top-flight subdivision to spike 2020 play.

"After receiving guidance from state and public health officials and consulting with football student-athletes, we've decided that we will not compete on the gridiron this season," UConn Athletic Director David Benedict said in a statement.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

"The safety challenges created by COVID-19 place our football student-athletes at an unacceptable level of risk," he said.

The Huskies play in the Football Bowl Subdivision of college football, the sport's top level.

UConn's move comes in the wake of major college football alliances like the Big Ten, Pacific-12 and Southeastern Conferences dialing back by cancelling non-league games for 2020.

"We engaged and listened to the concerns of our football student-athletes and feel this is the best decision for their health, safety, and well-being," UConn Coach Randy Edsall said in a statement. "Our team is united in this approach and we will use this time to further player development within the program and gear ourselves to the 2021 season."

With the coronavirus pandemic still raging, the sport's viability for fall remains in question for every level of play.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates