UNC-Chapel Hill graduate student charged with murder in fatal shooting of faculty member

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

A graduate student at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill was booked Tuesday on a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of a faculty member.

Tailei Qi, an applied physical sciences major, was arrested Monday afternoon about an hour and a half after the shooting at UNC. He was being held by the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Hillsborough.

The victim, described as a university faculty member, was not publicly identified pending notification of family. No other injuries were reported.

A gun was not immediately recovered, but authorities said they would be interviewing the suspect for a motive.

"We certainly want the opportunity to interview the suspect," UNC Police Chief Brian James said Monday. "To actually have the suspect in custody gives us an opportunity to figure out the why. And even the how, and also helps us to uncover a motive and ... really just why this happened today."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.