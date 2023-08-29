IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
BREAKING NEWS
Aug. 29, 2023, 1:15 PM UTC
Guns in America

UNC-Chapel Hill graduate student charged with murder in fatal shooting of faculty member

The suspect, Tailei Qi, an applied physical sciences major, was arrested following the shooting.

UNC staffer fatally shot, suspect taken into custody on live TV

01:49
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
By Erik Ortiz and Kate Martin

A graduate student at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill was booked Tuesday on a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of a faculty member.

Tailei Qi, an applied physical sciences major, was arrested Monday afternoon about an hour and a half after the shooting at UNC. He was being held by the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Hillsborough.

The victim, described as a university faculty member, was not publicly identified pending notification of family. No other injuries were reported.

A gun was not immediately recovered, but authorities said they would be interviewing the suspect for a motive.

"We certainly want the opportunity to interview the suspect," UNC Police Chief Brian James said Monday. "To actually have the suspect in custody gives us an opportunity to figure out the why. And even the how, and also helps us to uncover a motive and ... really just why this happened today."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Erik Ortiz

Erik Ortiz is a senior reporter for NBC News Digital focusing on racial injustice and social inequality.

Kate Martin

Kate Martin is an enterprise reporter for NBC News, based in North Carolina. 