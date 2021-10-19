Kentucky student found unresponsive at fraternity dies of 'presumed alcohol toxicity'

A University of Kentucky student died after he was found unresponsive at a fraternity house Monday night, according to school officials.

University of Kentucky police were called to the FarmHouse Fraternity at 6:22 p.m. "regarding reports of an unresponsive student," according to a statement from a school spokesperson.

The student, identified by the the Fayette County Coroner as Thomas "Loston" Hazelwood, was taken to UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky, where he was pronounced dead.

A statement from the Fayette County Coroner said the 18-year-old's cause of death was "presumed alcohol toxicity."

"Foul play is not suspected, but police are investigating the circumstances of his death," said the statement from the university.

Christian Wiggins, CEO of FarmHouse Fraternity, said in a statement: "We are saddened to share the passing of a University of Kentucky new member of FarmHouse Fraternity."

"We have encouraged all members to cooperate with the investigation. We will provide additional information as it becomes available," Wiggins said.

The UK branch of the fraternity's Instagram has been made private.

University officials said the school is offering support to the student's family, classmates and fraternity brothers. "The thoughts of the entire UK community are with his family and all those who knew the student at this time," the school's statement said.