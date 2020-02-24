LOS ANGELES — Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, filed a lawsuit Monday against the company that owned the helicopter that crashed, causing the death of her husband, 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others last month.
The wrongful death lawsuit was filed shortly before a memorial service, described by Vanessa as"a Celebration of Life," for the NBA legend and his teenage daughter was expected to draw thousands to the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
The lawsuit alleges Island Express Helicopters put the helicopter in the air when conditions were not safe for flying.
The fog in Los Angeles was so dense on the day the Sikorsky S-76B went down that the Los Angeles Police Department grounded its helicopters until the afternoon, LAPD spokesman Joshua Rubenstein said at the time. The department requires 2 miles of visibility and an 800-foot cloud ceiling, he said.
The lawsuit also claims the pilot was flying at a speed of 180 mph in the dense fog.
Bryant is seeking punitive damages. It's unclear what compensatory damages she is seeking.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Elisha Fieldstadt reported from New York, Diana Dasrath reported from Los Angeles.