Video captures moment cyclists attack car in NYC

A group of bicyclists was caught on camera in New York City attacking an SUV stopped in an intersection, smashing its hood, stomping on the windshield and punching the side windows -- while the terrified driver sat inside with his mother.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the attack on the BMW that was stopped on Fifth Avenue and East 21st Street in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon when the group surrounded the car, police confirmed Thursday.

NYC: Your @NYPDDetectives need your help to identify these individuals.



This shocking & violent attack occurred yesterday (12/29) at the intersection of East 21st St & 5th Ave, Manhattan. This is your city, it’s your call!



Anyone w/ info please call ☎️ @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/8SgAR4L7Jr — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) December 30, 2020

The driver, who wanted only to be identified as Max, 36, told NBC News New York that he and his 74-year-old mother were fearful for their lives during the attack, which began after one of the cyclists bumped into the back of his car.

"I said to myself: let them destroy the car. Let them take their anger out on the car," he said.

But, he said, the attack escalated with one of the group members shattering the windshield, showering the car's occupants with glass. Max said that’s when he found an opening, pulled ahead, and waited for police. NBC News has not confirmed what happened before the video begins and has not spoken to the teen who has been charged in the attack.

The 15-year-old was facing charges of rioting and criminal mischief, police said.

Police told NBC New York that they believe the incident is linked to another violent incident involving cyclists and a driver.

The New York City Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.