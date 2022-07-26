Video released of police officer shooting woman who fired gun at Dallas Love Field airport

Dallas police released video on Tuesday of the incident involving a woman who fired a gun at Dallas Love Field before an officer shot her.

The woman wearing a black hoodie looked to be pointing the weapon in the air late Monday morning, before bringing it down and prompting 15-year Dallas police veteran Ronald Cronin to immediately shoot.

"I'm very proud of him (the officer)," Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told reporters. "If it was appropriate, I would have given that officer a medal right here in front of all of you today."

The officer could be seen quickly taking cover behind a ticketing kiosk before angling himself to shoot the suspect.

Chief Garcia praised his officer’s fast work for bringing down the armed woman before anyone could be harmed.

"The goal is to neutralize a threat. You have to shoot to stop the threat," Garcia said of the officer, who fired eight or nine rounds, striking the woman multiple times.

Suspect Portia Odufuwa, 37, underwent surgery and faces charges that include aggravated assault on a public servant, Garcia said.

