Video shows volcano in Sicily erupting, spewing fiery lava

A volcano in Italy erupted on Sunday evening in an explosion that sent streams of fiery lava fountaining down the mountain slope.

Mount Etna, an active volcano on the east coast of Sicily, sent plumes of ash and columns of lava into the air for a brief moment that was caught on video.

In the video, fiery chunks of incandescent, red-hot lava can be seen spewing out in short and mild bursts.

Mount Etna is one of the world’s most active volcanoes, according to the National Museum of Natural History.

In 2017, the smoldering peak injured 10 people in a violent explosion when its magma touched the snow, which created high-pressure pockets of steam.

Sicily is the largest island of the Mediterranean Sea with a population of about 5 million people.