Video shows woman pouring gasoline outside yeshiva in alleged arson attack, NYPD says

Police in New York City said on Friday they are looking for a woman who poured and lit gasoline outside a Brooklyn yeshiva.

Security camera video released by the New York City Police Department caught the alleged arson attack in the Flatbush neighborhood at 7:27 p.m. ET Thursday.

WANTED for AN Arson in front of 1609 Avenue J (Yeshiva of Flatbush) . #Brooklyn @NYPD70pct on 10/14/21 @ 7:27 PM an unidentified female poured gasoline in front of the Yeshiva and lit it on fire Reward up to $3500Seen them? Call 1-800-577-TIPS Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/xiqmmnajgy — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 15, 2021

In the video, a person wearing dark clothing is seen pouring from a red gasoline canister in front of metal gates leading to the Jewish school.

The video shared by the NYPD does not show the alleged arsonist lighting the gasoline. No one was injured, and a security guard doused the flames before they spread, police said.

The NYPD described the attacker as a 5'4" female and said she escaped by foot in an unknown direction.

Another tweet by the NYPD Hate Crimes unit showed stills of the perpetrator handling the gasoline canister.

On 10/14/21, at approx 7:27 PM, in front of 1609 Avenue J (Yeshiva of Flatbush), an unidentified female poured gasoline in front of the Yeshiva and lit it on fire. No one was injured. If you have any information, DM @NYPDTips or ☎️ 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/kIRAInp9Z7 — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) October 15, 2021

Mayor Bill de Blasio called on the public to assist in the investigation, saying Friday in a tweet, "An attack on one of our yeshivas is an attack on all New Yorkers, and we WILL bring this person to justice."

"If you have any information on who perpetrated this vile act against our Jewish brothers and sisters, please contact the NYPD," de Blasio said.

The Democratic nominee for mayor running to replace de Blasio, Eric Adams, on Friday called the incident "a despicable and vile act."

"We must find the person responsible for this hate crime and immediately bring her to justice," Adams wrote on Twitter.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in a tweet Friday that the Hate Crimes Task Force of the state police would be ready to assist in the investigation. "These cowardly acts of hate have no home here," Hochul said.