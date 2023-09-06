Warrant issued for Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker after he didn't show for ankle monitor fitting

A warrant was issued for the man accused of stalking actor and talk show host Drew Barrymore after he didn't show up for his GPS ankle monitor fitting, New York authorities told NBC News.

The Southampton Town Clerk's Office said on Wednesday that they've issued a bench warrant for Chad Michael Busto for failing to show up for the fitting on Tuesday.

His current whereabouts are unknown, according to the clerk's office. The Southampton Town Police did not comment. Representatives for Barrymore did not respond to a request for comment.

Busto, 43, was arrested on Aug. 24 after officers responded to a 911 call about a suspicious person who was “riding a bicycle up into private driveways” in the town of Sagaponack and telling people “he was looking for Drew Barrymore’s residence,” Southampton police said.

Busto was charged with stalking in the fourth degree, a class B misdemeanor. Busto was arraigned and released on Aug. 25.

He told a pool of reporters outside the police station that "until I was charged, Drew had not communicated to me that she wanted me to stay away from her."

His arrest comes after it was confirmed Busto was the same man who interrupted Barrymore's appearance at the 92nd Street Y on August 21.

In a clip of the incident circulating on social media, a man called out Barrymore’s name, visibly startling her, and identified himself as Busto.

“I’m Chad Michael Busto,” the man said, as he approached the stage at 92nd Street Y, a cultural center on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. “You know who I am.”

He was escorted away, while Barrymore and her co-host at the panel event, actor and singer Reneé Rapp, raced off the stage.

He currently has a court date set for September 12.