Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 11, 2019, 5:53 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

Nipsey Hussle's grieving family members, friends and fans were among thousands who filled the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Thursday for his funeral as people prepared to line the city's streets to say their final goodbye to the slain rapper.

The memorial service — which is being described as a celebration of his life — will begin at 1 p.m. ET at the 21,000-seat arena in Los Angeles. Fans who live in California had the opportunity to get free tickets, which were gone within minutes, to attend the event.

Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was shot multiple times March 31 in Los Angeles outside The Marathon Clothing store, which he co-owned. He died at a hospital from gunshot wounds to his head and torso.

Masons attend a memorial celebration for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle at the STAPLES Center arena on April 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. David McNew / Getty Images

The suspected gunman, Eric Holder, was arrested April 2 in Bellflower, a city in southeast Los Angeles. Holder allegedly got into a personal dispute with Hussle, 33, before leaving the store and returning with a gun.

Two other men were shot, but survived.

Singers Marsha Ambrosius, Anthony Hamilton, Jhené Aiko and Stevie Wonder will perform at the memorial service. Ambrosius, from the group Floetry, will sing a song titled "Fly Like A Bird" and Hamilton will sing his song "Do You Feel Me"

Aiko will perform her song "Eternal Sunshine" and Wonder is set to sing "Rocket Love" from his 1980 album “Hotter Than July."

The service will also include a video presentation, tributes to his children and family, including his longtime girlfriend Lauren London, and scripture readings.

Also expected to participate are media mogul Karen Civil, rapper Snoop Dogg and radio host Big Boy. Rapper YG and producer DJ Mustard are both listed as pallbearers, along with Hussle’s brother Samiel Asghedom.

Following the funeral, a 25.5-mile procession will take Hussle's casket around parts of Los Angeles and pass through neighborhoods and areas he was dedicated to helping and investing in. The procession route will travel through the Vermont Harbor neighborhood and Crenshaw, where he grew up.

It will also pass by his clothing store on Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard. Since his death, the store has become a memorial for fans to gather and leave flowers. On Thursday, Los Angeles City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson announced that the intersection near the store will become "Ermias 'Nipsey Hussle' Asghedom Square."

The final stop for the procession will be the Angelus Funeral Home in the Crenshaw district.

The last time the Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers, was used for a musician's memorial service was in 2009 for Michael Jackson.