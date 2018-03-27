The willful neglect charges, both misdemeanors, relate to his supervision of Nassar, the gymnastics doctor accused of molesting more than 200 patients — including Olympic champions — under the guise of medical treatment.

Strampel allegedly allowed Nassar, who worked in the MSU clinic, to see patients while he was under investigation in 2014 and then failed to enforce treatment protocols after Nassar was cleared by a flawed investigation and allowed to practice again.

Authorities also noted that they found a video of Nassar performing his so-called treatment on Strampel's work computer, which they seized Feb. 2 after getting a credible tip about the dean.

But the new revelations in the court documents focus on Strampel's own behavior while he was dean of MSU's College of Osteopathic Medicine, some of which occurred even after Nassar was arrested and the university was rocked by scandal.

A police affidavit filed with the criminal complaint says that as recently as last June, during a meeting with a medical student over a test score, Strampel said a woman her age could "put out" for an old man and then also initiated a conversation about sending nude photos.

"[She] interpreted these statements as a request to send him nude photographs in exchange for special consideration with respect to her education at the College," the affidavit said.

Police who seized his computer in February found 50 photos of "bare vaginas, nude and semi-nude women, sex toys and pornography," they said. There were also pornographic videos.

"Many of the photos are of what appear to be nude selfies of female MSU students, as evidenced by the MSU clothing and piercings featured in multiple photos," the affidavit says.

Larry Nassar during his sentencing hearing in the Eaton County Court ion Jan. 31, 2018. Rebecca Cook / Reuters file

The affidavit catalogs complaints from three other women, two students and a junior staff member.

One of them said that after she was summoned by Strampel for falling asleep in class in 2011, he told her she would never make it in the profession if she didn't dress sexier. Two years later, when she met with him to discuss complaints about her residency, he allegedly had her turn around so he could look at her body and told her: "What do I have to do to teach you to be submissive and subordinate to men?"

At a scholarship dinner in 2014, as she posed for a picture with Strampel, the dean grabbed her buttock and squeezed it, she told police. A few months later at a luncheon, she asked him to stop looking at her body and he allegedly replied, "Eye candy is eye candy."

The other student said that during a 2014 meeting to discuss an exam she failed, Strampel suggested she become a centerfold model and then agreed to let her retake it, she told police.

"In return, Strampel said, [she] would be required to do anything for him," the affidavit said. "Given the context, [she] understood that she was being asked to do anything he wanted sexually in exchange for the favor."

The staff member told police Strampel told her in 2006 that "it was good when women were drunk because then it was easy to have sex with them." Four years later, at a college dance, he allegedly approached her from behind and grabbed her buttock.

Strampel's attorney said he would not comment until after a 2:30 p.m. arraignment.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette appointed Special Prosecutor Bill Forsyth to look into MSU's handling of sexual abuse allegations against Nassar after the doctor was sentenced to effective life terms for molesting patients.

It became clear that Strampel was a target early on when the AG's office requested his files from MSU. Forsyth said that before they were handed over, they got a specific tip about Strampel and obtained a search warrant so they could seize the material.

Strampel had already resigned his managerial position at the MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine, citing health reasons. But the university has since moved to revoke his tenure so it could fire him.