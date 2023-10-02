Woman injured in bear attack in Montana

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

A 73-year-old woman was injured after being attacked by a bear in northwestern Montana on Sunday.

The bear emerged from thick brush and attacked the woman as she walked with her husband and dog around 3 p.m. along Trail Creek, officials investigating, the state Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said Monday.

The woman’s husband used bear spray, and the animal moved away from her, and they all retreated, the agency said in a statement.

The attack happened north of Polebridge on national forestland.

Polebridge is a tiny community in Flathead County, around 15 miles south of the U.S.-Canada border.

The type of bear has not been confirmed, the wildlife agency said. Montana has both grizzly and black bears.

The injured woman was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Kalispell. She was not identified, and her condition was not released.