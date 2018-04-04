Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

The woman who law enforcement sources say opened fire on the YouTube campus on Tuesday — wounding three people before killing herself — may have been angry at the video-sharing site.

Nasim Aghdam, who would have turned 39 on Thursday, claimed on her social media accounts that YouTube was discriminating against her videos, many of which focused on animal rights and veganism, mixed in with bizarre musical parodies.

"Youtube filtered my channels to keep them from getting views!" Aghdam wrote on her website.

"There is no free speech in real world & you will be suppressed for telling the truth that is not supported by the system. Videos of targeted users are filtered & merely relegated, so that people can hardly see their videos!"

Police said the shooting appeared to stem from some type of domestic dispute with a possible workplace overlay and was not considered a terrorist attack, but provided no other details.