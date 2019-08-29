Breaking News Emails
Florida has begun aggressive preparations to brace itself for the impact of Hurricane Dorian, which may intensify into a Category 4 storm by the time it makes landfall, by rolling out disaster plans and telling residents to stockpile supplies.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in all 67 counties in the state on Thursday due to the storm's "uncertain projected path," and urged residents to have at least one week's worth of food, medicine, and supplies on hand ahead of the storm. The storm is projected to make landfall in Florida Monday.
“All residents, especially those along the east coast, need to be prepared for possible impacts. As it increases strength, this storm has the potential to severely damage homes, businesses and buildings, which is why all Floridians should remain vigilant. Do not wait until it is too late to make a plan," he said.
Dorian remained a category 1 hurricane as it swept by the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesdaybut could swiftly grow to a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds up to 130 mph, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday.
The storm is projected to hit somewhere along Florida's eastern coast and could deliver dangerous storm surges, heavy rains, hurricane-force winds, and life-threatening flash floods as early as Sunday, the center said.
Gov. DeSantis said evacuations will likely occur if the storm stays on track to reach a Category 4 storm. He has already requested a "pre-landfall declaration" from the federal government for protective measures and direct federal assistance for generators and pumps.
The National Guard is "on deck" for the state, DeSantis said.
Several coastal cities have started readying themselves in anticipation of Dorian's potential fury, including Cape Canaveral which is in the projected area that the storm could make landfall.
"We are all in preparation mode," said Todd Morley, a spokesman for the city of Cape Canaveral. Residents have stocked up on necessary items, storm shelters are ready, and all our facilities are strengthened and shuttered, he said.
"We will ride it out in safe place with our loved ones," he said. "We don't know what the damage will be but we do know how to recover," he said.
Sara Picone, a Cape Canaveral resident, said she is proactively evacuating to ease the worry of out of state family. "Honestly my family is just really concerned about us and they're such worrywarts that we're kind of just trying to appease them." She added that the area is "thinning a bit" as a lot of people have already left.
Cape Canaveral's space ports including the Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station and Patrick Air Force Base are also prepping.
The Kennedy Space Center cancelled visitor hours for Sunday and Monday and has already begun the process of transferring fragile multi-million dollar equipment to secure areas.
Many Floridians across the eastern coast saw long lines at gas pumps and empty grocery store shelves as residents frantically rushed to buy supplies like water, canned foods, and batteries.
Several stores said they were already sold out of water and fuel shortages were reported in many counties, according to Gov. DeSantis. He added that supplies would be quickly replenished since the state is under a state of emergency.
Two years ago, Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc on several parts of the Sunshine State, causing mass power outages, extensive flooding, and severe infrastructure damage. Over 120 people died in hurricane-related deaths, according to the CDC.
Much of the state is still trying to rebuild from Irma's devastation, including coastal town Flagler Beach, about 20 miles north of Daytona Beach.
Residents fear Dorian could kick them while they're still down.
"Stay away, stay away Dorian, we don't need you here," said Johnny Lulgjuraj, who owns a beachside restaurant in Flagler Beach which was severely damaged during Irma to NBC-WESH Orlando. "It's just so many things that happened to us in such short period of time."
West Palm Beach dispatched its storm water team to check all basins and storm water drain covers, said the city’s mayor Keith James.
James also urged residents to refrain from any major yard work in order to keep storm drains clean, secure patio furniture or any large item that could become airborne in heavy winds, and to re-familiarize with designated evacuation zones.
“If you’re told to evacuate, do it,” he said.
Miami mayor Francis Suarez echoed similar warnings to his residents.
"The message is simple, the message is you have to take this seriously. The message is Irma, as an example, changed in velocity, it changed in trajectory, and it changed in speed, all, you know, in the days coming, leading up to landfall," he told NBC News. Suarez added that the city aggressively fortified its infrastructure in Irma's aftermath and is confident it will withstand Dorian.
Nearly a dozen counties have opened sandbag stations where residents can get free sandbags that may prevent water seepage for people living in low lying areas. Over 6,000 sandbags have already been picked up in Orange County, which includes Orlando, according to officials.
Florida Power & Light, the nation's third-largest electric utility said it was closely monitoring Dorian and is activating an emergency response plan with nearly 5,000 workers ready in preparation for outages and other issues.
Travelers to and from Florida are also prepping for long lines and cancelled itineraries.
"I don't think I'll be able to get out this weekend," said Crystal Simmons, a Miami resident who was scheduled to fly to Chicago to visit family over the holiday weekend. "I've already told everyone to count me out."
Greg Chin, communications director for Miami International Airport, urged travelers to make preparations before coming to the airport and keep in close contact with airlines. "Pack a lot of patience, you may find long lines, longer than you expected here this weekend because people might get out of town earlier."
Several cruise lines will also need to rearrange ships as the Coast Guard put a normally busy Port Canaveral under hurricane condition “whiskey," which denotes that gale force winds over 39 mph are predicted to arrive within 72 hours.
Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise lines have already cancelled port stops and changed routes.
Florida’s Division of Emergency Management has been taking stock of what's left to do as Dorian trudges forward but stresses that offense is the best defense.
“Everyone should be getting a plan for their family. Everyone should have a stockpile of food and water and medical supplies. Everyone knows especially considering what almost the whole state dealt with Irma just two years ago,” said Jared Moskowitz, Florida’s state emergency management director. “We've been through this rodeo before.”