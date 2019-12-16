Giant winter storm barrels across Midwest, setting off dozens of crashes

A winter storm barreling across the country’s middle section Sunday created dangerous conditions for drivers with traffic ground to a halt in some places as authorities reported dozens of crashes.
As many as six people in two states were killed in traffic accidents that may have been weather-related, authorities said.
The storm was dropping snow and freezing rain from the Rockies to the Midwest, the National Weather Service said. The front is expected to hit the East Coast beginning Monday, the agency said.
Roughly 13 million people from Colorado to Connecticut were under winter storm warnings and weather advisories as of Sunday night, but it could eventually affect as many as 39 million people across 16 states.
In Nebraska, three people died and four were injured in a crash on Interstate 80 between Omaha and Lincoln, authorities said. One of the injured remained in critical condition. The cause of the crash was under investigation, but a spokesman said it was snowing at the time, and weather may have played a role.
Interstate 80, the main artery through the state, was closed for much of the afternoon.
In Sarpy County, south of Omaha, another crash left two people dead, said spokesman Cody Thomas. The cause was unclear, but The Omaha World-Herald reported that two vehicles collided underneath a bridge.
In Missouri, state troopers said they had responded to hundreds of reports of stranded motorists and dozens of crashes with injuries. At least one fatal crash was determined to be weather-related with an overturned vehicle on Interstate 94.
In Kansas, a state trooper tweeted a mile marker location and a photo showing a large truck blocking Interstate 70.
“A five vehicle crash involving three semis are involved,” he wrote.
The trooper added a hash tag: "#StayHome."