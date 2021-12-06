Hawaii at risk of 'catastrophic flooding' from storms, National Weather Service warns

The Hawaiian Islands could face "catastrophic flooding" this week from a storm system moving over the archipelago, according to the National Weather Service in Honolulu.

In an update on Sunday, the weather service said a "kona low," a type of seasonal cyclone in the Hawaiian Islands, would linger just west of Kauai with a slow westward drift until Wednesday.

It warned that that the storm could bring "widespread heavy rainfall...capable of producing catastrophic flooding, and strong southwest winds."

By early Monday morning, the weather service said flash flood warnings continued for a number of areas, including Kaunakakai, Ualapu’e and Mauna Loa.

Meanwhile, a flash flood warning was extended for Maui, where video posted to social media on Sunday night showed heavy rains.

A high wind warning was in effect for the summits Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa on the Big Island, as well as over over Haleakala on Maui through Monday morning, with wind speeds observed at nearly 90 mph by employees of the National Park Service on Haleakala on Monday.

A blizzard warning also remained in effect for the highest summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.

As residents across the islands braced for the storm, Hawaii County Mayor Mitchell Roth declared a state of emergency on Sunday "due to the threat of imminent disaster" the storm posed.

Maui County public schools canceled classes Monday, while Kamehameha Schools, a private school system in Hawaii, said it would be closing its Hawaii Island and Maui campuses, preschools and offices.

In a Twitter thread on Sunday, Hawaii Gov. David Ige said preparations were underway for emergency officials to respond to any impacts from the kona low weather system.

"This storm has the potential to cause major flooding, landslides, road closures and damage to homes," Ige warned. "Now is the time to make sure you have an emergency plan in place and supplies ready should you need to move away from rising water."

The governor added that residents should also "make sure that your neighbors have what they need as well. Our community is always stronger when we work together to ensure that we’re all protected."

The weather service said weather conditions were expected to start to improve by late Tuesday, with drier air spreading into the western islands on Wednesday.