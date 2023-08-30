Hurricane Idalia: Videos and photos capture storm’s impact as streets flooded, trees downed

As Hurricane Idalia makes its way across Florida, images and videos capturing the storm's wrath are spreading across social media as heavy rains and wind batter the state. Officials are warning locals to stay off the streets to ride out the storm.

Idalia was downgraded from a Category 4 to an "extremely dangerous" Category 3 hurricane early Wednesday morning, shortly before it made landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida around 8 a.m. EST, with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph.

The National Hurricane Center has warned of “catastrophic impacts” from storm surge, and parts of the Big Bend region could see up to 16 feet of storm surge.

A vehicle on a flooded road in Tampa, Fla., on Aug. 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall. Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP - Getty Images

Videos taken before Idalia officially made landfall foreshadowed the heavy rains and winds it would bring ashore throughout the day.

An early-morning video the Tampa Police Department posted to Facebook showed waves from the coast crashing over a railing and flooding the waterfront road of Bayshore Boulevard as winds whipped palm trees and traffic lights around 2:45 a.m.

"If you see flooded roadways — turn around, don’t drown," the department wrote.

Reporter Beth Rousseau of NBC affiliate WFLA of Tampa shared a video of flooded streets in Pasco County, about 35 miles north of Tampa, shortly before 7 a.m.

One person died in a weather-related car crash in Pasco County early Wednesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said, after a car veered off a roadway and collided with a tree.

Also in Tampa, traffic camera images show part of a major highway, the Interstate 275, flooded as waves washed over the Howard Frankland Bridge.

In St. Petersburg, about 25 miles southwest of Tampa, the fire rescue team pulled someone from flooding at a mobile park shortly before 7 a.m., the police department said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, alongside a video showing a car and multiple homes submerged in water.

About 200 miles north, in the city of Perry, the hurricane's western eyewall — the region just outside the eye, or the center of the storm — brought strong winds and heavy rains about an hour after it made landfall, according to a video posted on X.

In St. Petersburg, police urged locals to stay home and avoid trying to drive in flooded areas, including a parking lot submerged in several feet of water shortly before 6:30 a.m.

The storm has also led to issues not captured in these images — including widespread power outages, closed airports and canceled or delayed flights.