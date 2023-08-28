Tropical Storm Idalia tracker: Follow its path

Tropical Storm Idalia is headed for Florida’s Gulf Coast.

As of Monday morning, the Idalia storm system is moving north near Cuba with wind speeds up to 65 mph. It is expected to strengthen to a hurricane by Monday afternoon. Forecasts show the storm becoming a major, Category 3, hurricane before making landfall early Wednesday.

“Life-threatening storm surge” and “dangerous hurricane-force winds” could develop along parts of Florida’s west coast and the Florida Panhandle as early as late Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center warned in a storm advisory Monday morning.

Follow the storm’s path on the map below. It will be updated every three hours.