IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Judge sets Trump trial date in his federal election interference case for March 4, 2024

Tropical Storm Idalia tracker: Follow its path

NBC News is tracking the storm as it approaches Florida. This map will be updated every three hours.
Tropical Storm Idalia approaching Cuba on Aug. 28, 2023.
Tropical Storm Idalia approaching Cuba on Monday.NOAA
By Nigel Chiwaya and Joe Murphy

Tropical Storm Idalia is headed for Florida’s Gulf Coast.

As of Monday morning, the Idalia storm system is moving north near Cuba with wind speeds up to 65 mph. It is expected to strengthen to a hurricane by Monday afternoon. Forecasts show the storm becoming a major, Category 3, hurricane before making landfall early Wednesday. 

“Life-threatening storm surge” and “dangerous hurricane-force winds” could develop along parts of Florida’s west coast and the Florida Panhandle as early as late Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center warned in a storm advisory Monday morning. 

Follow the storm’s path on the map below. It will be updated every three hours.

The storm brings risks of flash and urban flooding in parts of Florida. The map below shows the five-day rainfall forecast. It will be updated every two hours.

Nigel Chiwaya

Nigel Chiwaya is the Senior Editor, Data Viz for NBC News Digital.

Joe Murphy

Joe Murphy is a data editor at NBC News.