Northeast bracing for major storms Sunday

The Northeast U.S. is bracing for severe weather, including potential snowfall, Sunday as a major storm makes its way up the East Coast, while parts of North Carolina and Virginia are under a tornado watch.

Heavy wind and excessive rainfall are expected to hit the Northeast and the mid-Atlantic coast by Sunday evening, with snow likely to fall over the northern Appalachians and interior Northeast, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are also expected to drop as a cold front makes its way across the Midwest and the East Coast, according to the NWS.

There is a slight risk of “damaging wind gusts,” and “a few tornadoes are possible” in parts of the eastern Carolinas and southeastern Virginia, as well as parts of northern Florida and southern Georgia, the NWS said.

An official tornado watch was instated for parts of North Carolina and Virginia until 8:00 p.m. ET.

In the Long Island, New York City and lower mid-Hudson regions of New York, “several” inches of rain and strong winds are expected, according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office. The weather could cause flooding and power outages.

New York City is expected to see up to 3 inches of rain and could experience 50 mph winds, according to Hochul.

Hochul said that heavy, wet snow tonight in the North Country, Mohawk Valley, central New York, Capital District and upper mid-Hudson regions will impact travel on Monday and could cause power outages in those areas.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said on the social media site X that across the state, “localized flooding and severe thunderstorms” are expected. He added that snow is possible in the northeastern parts of the state.

Hochul urged New Yorkers to be prepared by paying attention to weather updates and planning any travel accordingly. Murphy encouraged New Jersey residents to stay at home, but to drive slowly and exercise caution if they have to travel.