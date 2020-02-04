Snow, ice and severe thunderstorms to snarl travel for tens of millions this week

More than 25 million people are under winter alerts from the Rockies to the southern Plains and the Midwest.
A powerful cold front charging south across the southern Plains will meet up with tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. When these two clash, the result will be a large storm system that will bring snow, ice and severe thunderstorms capable of producing hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes for the next few days.
This storm has already made headlines, dumping heavy snow which blanketed parts of the West and the Rockies. Salt Lake City saw a storm total of nearly a foot of snow, including a record-setting 8.6 inches which fell Monday.
On Tuesday, snow continues across the Rockies, while a light icy mix breaks out from the central Plains and the Midwest into New England. Ice accumulation amounts along this swath will generally be 0.10 inches to 0.25 inches. Those ice amounts are enough to cause slick roadways, a glaze on trees and spotty power outages.
On the southern side of the storm system, some strong thunderstorms capable of damaging winds and large hail are possible across parts of Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi. Shreveport, Louisiana; Houston; Memphis, Tennessee; and Little Rock, Arkansas, are cities in the risk zone.
On Wednesday, moderate to heavy snow along with an icy mix will affect the southern Plains, including parts of Texas and Oklahoma. Even the Dallas area will need to brace for a light wintry mix Wednesday morning. A swath of 2-8” of snow will be possible from southwest Texas to Missouri.
The risk for severe thunderstorms returns, with 9 million people at risk including in New Orleans; Mobile and Birmingham, Alabama; and Panama City. Damaging winds will be the most likely threat associated with these thunderstorms.
By Thursday, the storm reaches the East Coast. The Northeast may start as a wintry mix in the morning before transitioning to a cold rain in the afternoon. Northern New England will see mostly snow, where total accumulations of 9-12 inches are possible. Severe thunderstorms capable of damaging winds and hail are possible yet again for 28 million people across portions of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. While damaging winds will be the most likely threat, isolated tornadoes are also possible. Cities to watch will be Tampa, Orlando, Tallahassee and Jacksonville in Florida, Charleston, South Carolina, Charlotte and Raleigh in North Carolina. Rainfall totals of 2-4 inches are possible from the Gulf Coast up through the Appalachians by Friday.
Travel delays are likely, especially Wednesday and Thursday.
And as if that wasn't enough, the temperature tumble associated with this storm will be extreme. Temperatures across the eastern half of the country are 10 to 20 degrees above average Tuesday, but for many locations, it will be 20 to 30 degrees colder the following day, especially across the southern Plains and the Midwest. Perhaps the most impressive example, Dallas will go from a high in the upper 60s on Tuesday to a high in the mid-30s on Wednesday.