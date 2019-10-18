Breaking News Emails
By Joe Murphy
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted a normal hurricane season this year, 15 named storms in the Atlantic Ocean at most.
Tropical Storm Nestor makes it 16.
The storm is forecast to make landfall Saturday near Florida's panhandle and cross the southeastern United States before trailing out into the Atlantic. Follow its location and forecast path with our tracker map, which updates about every three hours.
When reading the map, keep in mind that the cone represents the probable track of the center of the storm, not the size of it.