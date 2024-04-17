Boston Dynamics unveils new Atlas robot for commercial use

Boston Dynamics unveiled Wednesday a new version of its humanoid robot, “Atlas,” that the company says is “designed for real-world applications.”

Like many of its previous announcements, the company released a video of its robot in action.

The company is moving full steam (or spark) ahead with its new fully electric iteration of Atlas, and retiring its previously hydraulic-powered model.

At the core of the transition is Boston Dynamics' partnership with Hyundai — which the company credits for aiding in, "building the next generation of automotive manufacturing capabilities," according to Boston Dynamics's blog post.

"In the months and years ahead, we’re excited to show what the world’s most dynamic humanoid robot can really do — in the lab, in the factory, and in our lives," read the company's blog.

However, beyond the nuts and bolts of the robot's new design, the release left many on social media sputtering with skepticism. Some users on X likened the launch of Atlas to something out of James Cameron's iconic post-apocalyptic "Terminator" franchise.

"It’s giving 'call an ambulance ... but not for me,'" joked tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee.

The original Atlas robot can be seen on Boston Dynamic's website performing a range of tasks, including lifting objects and even busting out dance moves.

The company said that its new electric model breaks new ground.

"The electric version of Atlas will be stronger, with a broader range of motion than any of our previous generations," the company said in a statement. "Our last generation hydraulic Atlas (HD Atlas) could already lift and maneuver a wide variety of heavy, irregular objects; we are continuing to build on those existing capabilities and are exploring several new gripper variations to meet a diverse set of expected manipulation needs in customer environments."

Boston Dynamics is among the most advanced robotics companies in the world, with some of its machines already doing jobs industrial jobs and working for police departments.