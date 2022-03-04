The first week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine does not appear to have gone to plan.

Russia's attempts at a fast-paced assault haven't brought its forces inside Kyiv, the capital and the seat of the Western-leaning government the Kremlin appears intent on removing. Instead, the strategy has stretched supply lines and morale to a breaking point, while Russian tanks and military equipment have, at times, gotten stuck in mud or run out of gas.

That's the verdict of government officials and Russian military experts. It's also the picture painted by a flood of videos shared on social media, as the world watches the war and wonders how it appears to have started off quite so badly for the Kremlin.

One video, verified by NBC News, shows a Ukrainian civilian jokingly offering to give stranded Russian soldiers a ride before quickly pulling away. A second verified video shows a young Russian soldier sobbing as he eats and calls his mother. Another verified video shows a group of Russian soldiers looting a Ukrainian store for food.

Most challenging of all for the Russian military, Western officials and experts say, Moscow appears to have underestimated the willingness of Ukrainian citizens to fight back.

Jeffrey Edmonds, who served as the director for Russia on the National Security Council in the Obama administration, said he believes a failure in political leadership has brought Russia to this point after one week of battle.

"The Russian leadership actually believed the things they've said about the Ukrainians and didn't think they would put up a resistance," said Edmonds, now a senior analyst at CNA, a military think tank.

"Because of that and because they thought the war wouldn't be popular, they kept the scope of the invasion secret, even from the military, until the very last days."

That left the military without the ability to plan a full-scale invasion and made them scramble to hit the Kremlin’s deadlines, Edmonds said.

Despite a monthslong military buildup and warnings from the West that Moscow planned to invade, Russian President Vladimir Putin denied those allegations until he finally ordered the assault last week. Putin has also made clear that he viewed the Ukrainian military as weak and believed the country would welcome Russian control — something that didn't quite bear out on the ground.

Though Russian forces are now beginning to reorganize and have had successes in the southern part of the country, even capturing the strategic city of Kherson on Thursday, experts believe that the Russian military is struggling because it deviated from the war it had trained to fight.

The large-scale strategic exercises Russia conducted just before its invasion — and which it maintained was the reason it had moved so many troops to the borders of its democratic neighbor — appeared designed to counter an offensive from the United States and its NATO allies.

The invasion of Ukraine is a different type of conflict, forcing Russian forces to create long logistical lines that they have not trained to maintain and also placing a greater reliance on conscripted soldiers, despite their push to move away from a drafted military, said Mark Cancian, a retired Marine colonel who studies Russia’s military as a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think tank.

Conscripts tend to be younger, less motivated and poorly trained, Cancian said. The Russian government has maintained conscription after recent military reforms as it believes it remains a civic duty for ordinary citizens.

"About a third of the army are conscripts, two-thirds are what they call a 'contract,' we call them 'volunteers,'" he added. "I'm surprised to see so many conscripts in Ukraine because there are limitations on their use outside of Russia."

It may be a surprise on the ground as well. Russia tried to push out its military forces in a lighter and more mobile way, a senior Western administration official said. While they moved quickly, they did not carry much with them, which meant they were less able to support themselves in a more protracted conflict.