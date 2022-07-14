IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

14-year-old girl dies at Denmark amusement park after roller coaster comes off the rails

The accident happened at the Tivoli Friheden amusement park in Aarhus, police say, with the park's manager saying the rear two seats of the Cobraen roller coaster came off the ride.
Tivoli Friheden
An entrance to the amusement park Tivoli Friheden in Aarhus, Denmark, on Thursday after a 14-year-old girl died at the park.Mikkel Berg Pedersen / Ritzau Scanpix via AP
/ Source: Associated Press
By The Associated Press

COPENHAGEN — A 14-year-old girl died Thursday at a popular amusement park in northern Denmark, police said, reportedly when the rear part of a roller coaster ride came off the rails.

A 13 year-old boy suffered injuries to one hand, police said.

Henrik Ragborg Olsen, manager of the Tivoli Friheden amusement park in Aarhus, Denmark’s second-largest city, told local newspaper Aarhus Stiftstidende that “the rear two seats” of the Cobraen roller coaster were hanging “under the wagon train.”

Police said they got a call at 12:50 p.m. that a car was stuck in a ride in Tivoli Friheden and several people were stuck. Two people were sitting on the rear seats and were taken by emergency workers, the newspaper reported. Ragborg Olsen told the Ekstra Bladet daily that the two had been seriously injured and were taken to the hospital.

The accident occurred on the Cobraen roller coaster and the park has been shut down, police said.

An investigation has been launched into what caused the accident with police questioning witnesses.

The roller coaster is 82 feet tall and the wagons have a top speed of 44 miles per hour, according to the Tivoli Friheden Website.

The amusement park sits in the southern part of Aarhus, 97 miles northwest of Copenhagen.

The Associated Press