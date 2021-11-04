2 suspects dead after reported shooting at Cancun Hyatt hotel

Two suspected drug dealers are dead following reports of a shooting at a Hyatt resort in Cancun, Mexico, on Thursday.

Video of the incident verified by NBC News shows guests hiding after being told to take cover at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun. The resort said its staff "immediately engaged local authorities who are on the scene investigating the situation."

A statement from Quintana Roo's public safety secretary confirmed that two armed individuals were seen on the resort's beach area. The suspects, both believed to be drug dealers, were killed.

The attorney general’s office for the state of Quintana Roo also tweeted that rival gangs had faced off on the beach in Bahía Petempich, and two were dead at the scene.

No other serious injuries were reported.