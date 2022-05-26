Actor Kevin Spacey charged with sexually assaulting three men, U.K. prosecutors say

Actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with sexually assaulting three men in the U.K. from 2005 to 2013, Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service said Thursday.

Spacey, 62, “has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation,” Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said in a statement.

Two of the alleged assaults happened in March 2005 in London against one person, the statement said.

Another alleged assault happened in London in August 2008. The alleged sexual activity without consent, also in August 2008 was reported by the same alleged victim.

The alleged sexual assault was reported to have happened in April 2013 in Gloucestershire, a county around 100 miles west of London.

Spacey was removed from his starring role in Netflix’s “House of Cards” in November 2017 as sexual assault and misconduct allegations against him mounted. In 2018, Spacey was charged with indecent assault in Nantucket Island, Mass. in an incident involving a teenage boy. Spacey pleaded not guilty, and the charge was later dropped when the alleged victim withdrew a civil lawsuit.

NBC News is reaching out to the actor's representatives for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.