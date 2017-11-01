Two More Men Come Forward to Accuse Kevin Spacey of Sexual Misconduct

Just three days after “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of making sexual advances toward him three decades ago when Rapp was just 14 years old, two more Hollywood figures have stepped forward to accuse the Academy Award-winning actor of sexual misconduct.

Filmmaker Tony Montana told Radar Online Tuesday that Spacey groped him at a bar in Los Angeles back in 2003.

“I went up to order a drink and Kevin came up to me and put his arm around me,” Montana told the online news outlet. “He was telling me to come with him, to leave the bar. He put his hand on my crotch and forcefully grabbed my whole package.”

Montana, whose work includes primarily short films, went on to say Spacey then told him “this designates ownership” and followed him into the bathroom.

Additionally, Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos wrote on Facebook Wednesday that he encountered Spacey at the Old Vic theater in London where Spacey was serving as artistic director — a tenure that lasted from 2004 until 2015. Cavazos said Spacey would frequent the theater's bar and “squeeze whoever caught his attention.”

"There are many of us with a 'Kevin Spacey story,'" Cavazos wrote in a post that has been translated from Spanish. "It appears that all that was needed was a male under the age of 30 for Mr. Spacey to feel free to touch us. It was so common that it turned into a local joke (in very bad taste)." Cavazos only had knowledge of his own encounter and did not witness any encounters others had with Spacey — in his statement he said he only heard about the incidents after-the-fact.

Spacey's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the actor did on Monday respond to Rapp's claims, which were first reported by Buzzfeed.

"I'm beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago," Spacey wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. "But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."

Netflix, which produces "House of Cards," announced on Tuesday that it would be suspending production of the series' sixth season as it investigated accusations against Spacey. In a separate announcement a day earlier, Netflix confirmed that season six would be the show's last but said the decision was not due to the allegations.

