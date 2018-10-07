Barking mad Britons march with pets to demand final Brexit referendum

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LONDON — From the tiniest terriers to a lumbering leonberger, hundreds of dogs led their owners to Westminster on Sunday to demand a final vote on Brexit in an event deemed a "Wooferendum."

"I’m pretty convinced people aren’t going to want to support it now that they know what it looks like," said Madeleina Kay, 24, a strong proponent of the United Kingdom remaining in the European Union.

Kay, who was named the Young European of the Year by the Schwarzkopf Foundation Young Europe, and her dog Alba were among the first to lead the march through London's streets barking, chanting and carrying placards — including one that read "We Will Not Be Muzzled."

While the parade of pooches could be seen as trivializing the Brexit debate, organizer Daniel Elkan said incorporating animals helps soften an otherwise confrontational topic that can leave some people silent.

Madeleina Kay, 24, Young European of the Year, with her dog Alba during the anti-Brexit march in London on Oct. 7, 2018. Tolga Akmen / AFP - Getty Images

“We’re generally not very good at expressing our feelings and we’re not great in this country at mobilizing and getting onto the streets," Elkan said.

The march was an attempt to get people talking and add to the many calls — largely among anti-Brexit "remainers" — for the public to have a vote on whatever Brexit deal is agreed upon before it’s enacted.

“It’s the democratic thing to do and it’s the sensible thing to do,” Elkan said.

A second referendum isn’t beyond the realm of possibility. Less than six months before the Brexit deadline, there is no unity in Parliament over what the deal should look like and the public remains deeply divided over whether the country should remain or leave at all.

The current exit strategy put forward by Prime Minister Theresa May’s government, dubbed Chequers, was not well-received last month by the E.U. Council President Donald Tusk, who said there are elements of the plan that simply “will not work.”

Among the sticking points in the ongoing negotiations are how to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland and how to conduct future trade. Finer details including access to medications and travel restrictions have the public concerned.

"We don't know if we can travel to Europe with our dog next year," said Frances Beasley, 53. She currently takes her dog Dudley across the channel on holiday with her without concerns about quarantine requirements or lengthy paperwork — but it's unclear what the rules would be post-Brexit.

Negotiations are ongoing and if a plan is reached in the coming weeks, it would be left to the 27 E.U. members and British parliament to both approve.