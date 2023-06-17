Better ties with the U.S. may be about one thing: China's struggling economy

HONG KONG — American attention has focused on spying revelations and high-level talks. But in China this week’s biggest news was a struggling economy rather than superpower relations.

A batch of disappointing data — headlined by record-breaking youth unemployment — suggested that an economic rebound prompted by the lifting of strict “zero-Covid” restrictions has lost momentum and left the country to confront long-term issues.

Calls for stimulus measures are growing just as Beijing is playing host to U.S. business leaders as well as President Joe Biden’s top diplomat. Beijing’s apparent openness to easing tensions with Washington may be no coincidence.

‘A waste of time’

In the first month after graduating from university, Cassie Sun applied for jobs at more than 200 companies, staying glued to recruitment apps “from morning to night.”

“The first day I submitted applications to 20 companies, then no reply,” said Sun, 24, who studied finance at a university in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin. “I felt more and more anxious and applied to even more jobs every day,” she told NBC News.

Though she’s had a few part-time jobs and internships since graduating in 2021, none of them were related to her major. Now when she applies for jobs in finance, Sun said, hiring managers ask why she is a year out of school and still has no experience in the field.

“I feel like companies only want two types of people: fresh graduates or people working for many years,” said Sun, who is now thinking about going abroad. “I don’t apply for jobs anymore, it is just a waste of time.”

Youth unemployment is a growing headache for China, the world’s second-largest economy. The jobless rate among people between the ages of 16 and 24 was a record 20.8% in May, official data showed Thursday, up from 20.4% in April.