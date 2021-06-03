LONDON — President Joe Biden will meet with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a trip to the United Kingdom later this month, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Thursday.

Biden will be in the U.K. to take part in the two-day Group of Seven summit of world leaders in Carbis Bay, a small seaside resort in Cornwall, around 300 miles west of London, which runs between June 11 and 13.

Leaders from Germany, France and Japan will also attend the event where climate change and Covid-19 recovery is set to be high on the agenda.

The coronavirus pandemic has limited opportunities for Biden to travel outside of the U.S. so the G7 gathering will be his first foreign engagement in person.

Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics

The president and his wife Jill Biden will then travel to Windsor Castle, around 30 miles west of London, to meet the monarch, the statement said.

The Queen's meeting with Biden will mark a significant calendar event for the royal, following the death of her husband Prince Philip in April.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.