Britain's Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for Covid-19

LONDON — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for Covid-19, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Sunday.

The queen, 95, “is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week,” the statement said.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” it added.

The announcement came a few weeks after the U.K.’s longest-reigning monarch celebrated her Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne on Feb. 6. The dynasty traces its origins back almost 1,000 years to Norman King William I and his 1066 conquest of England.

Elizabeth's son Prince Charles also tested positive for a second time less than two weeks ago.

The queen meanwhile, carried out her first major public engagement for more than three months on the eve of her jubilee, when she met charity workers at Sandringham House.

She was ordered to rest by doctors in October after spending a night in hospital undergoing preliminary tests.

As a result she cancelled a series of engagements, including a Festival of Remembrance honoring those who served Britain and the Commonwealth, which took place Nov. 13.

She was able to undertake light duties, however, including virtual audiences with diplomats and weekly conversations with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The monarch also canceled her usual Christmas trip to the Sandringham estate, as well as a traditional family lunch, because of a spike in Covid omicron cases.

It was her first Christmas after the death of her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, in April at 99.