Bus crashes into day care center near Montreal, killing at least 2 children and injuring 6

A city bus crashed into a day care center near Montreal on Wednesday, killing at least two children and injuring six other youngsters, authorities said.

The deadly crash happened at about 8:30 a.m., and a 51-year-old Société de transport de Laval bus driver was arrested and booked for reckless driving and homicide, Laval Police Chief Pierre Brochet said.

"My heart is with the people of Laval today," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

"No words can take away the pain and fear that parents, children, and workers are feeling — but we are here for you. I’m keeping everyone affected by this unfathomable, tragic event in my thoughts."

