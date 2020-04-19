Canadian authorities say mass shooting suspect may have been disguised as a Mountie

Following a manhunt on Sunday, Canadian authorities detained a mass shooting suspect after he fled the scene possibly disguised as a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, commonly known as the Mounties.
Gabriel Wortman, 51, was wanted connection with an active shooting incident that occurred Saturday in the rural community of Portapique, Nova Scotia, according to the RCMP.
Authorities said there were “several victims” in the shooting, but did not specify the number or the extent of the injuries.
Authorities urged Canadians to be on the lookout for Wortman, who they described as a bald, white, man with green eyes and about 6 feet, 2 to 3 inches tall. They also warned that he seemed to be traveling south in a car that looked like a RCMP vehicle and he was possibly wearing a RCMP uniform.
The RCMP then announced that Wortman was in custody about an hour and a half later. It's unclear whether he has been arrested or simply detained.
Tom Taggert, a councillor for the area for for the Municipality of Colchester, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that Portapique was a “beautiful, quiet, rural community” with about 100 to 250 residents.
"There's a lot of people very concerned," he said to CBC Sunday. "I do know that there's a huge police presence and that should make people relatively comfortable."