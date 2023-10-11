Death and heartbreak at every turn in kibbutz near Gaza that was ambushed by Hamas 

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

BE’ERI, Israel — An overwhelming smell of death lingers in the air in Be’eri, a kibbutz near the Gaza border where Hamas militants ambushed the small community Saturday morning, leaving a trail of devastation in their wake and dozens dead.

Days later, body bags remain on the streets. Demolished homes and vehicles with their doors hanging wide open tell a story of not just one community, but an entire nation, completely caught off-guard.

“They came to kill, kill and kill,” Israeli Major General Itai Veruv said as he led journalists down the now-unrecognizable streets of Be’eri.

Blown out homes and buildings in Be’eri, Israel, tell a story of devastation and destruction in a community where Israeli emergency services said around 100 people died in Hamas’ unprecedented attack Saturday. Chantal Da Silva / NBC News

“There’s no kibbutz there anymore,” said Liel Fishbien, 25, who survived the attack after 22 hours in hiding with his grandmother at her home in Be’eri and later fled to safety. "Everything was demolished.”

Fishbien managed to escape the attack, around 100 people were killed, according to Israeli emergency services, and others were believed to have been taken hostage — including Fishbien’s younger sister, 18-year-old Tchelet Fishbien, and her boyfriend, whom she had recently started dating.

‘Be careful and be quiet’

Fishbien said he and his grandmother were in contact with his sister, who works at a kindergarten, after they took shelter when they heard what sounded like missiles shortly after 6:30 a.m. Saturday, but lost contact around 11:30 a.m.

“The last thing she said was, ‘be careful and quiet. They’re in your neighborhood,” he said.

Before Saturday, Fishbien, a musician who lives in Jerusalem, teaches drum lessons and works as a technician at the Tower of David, said he had been planning to go to Japan next year to study music. He also hoped to study Buddhism and visit a monastery.

Now, “we have no plan," he said. "Just surviving this.”

A house where civilians and soldiers were killed by Hamas militants days earlier, on Wednesday in Be'eri, Israel. Chantal Da Silva / NBC News

‘They left us to die’

The 25-year-old said he felt the Israeli government failed his family and hundreds of others who lost loved ones in the attack.

“They left us to die. It’s just what happened,” he said, adding that he doesn’t “define myself as left or right.”

He said he felt "sad that innocent people are getting hurt,” both in Israel, where at least 1,200 people, including 189 soldiers, have died, and in Gaza, where at least 1,120 people have been killed and more than 260,000 have been displaced.

A house is left in ruins after dozens of civilians were killed days earlier near the border with Gaza on Wednesday in Be'eri, Israel. Chantal Da Silva / NBC News

Fishbien said he also saw the faces of some of the Hamas militants that attacked his community, saying some of them looked like they could be “14-year old children.”

“Children should not go into places killing people,” he said. “They should have a better life.”