Human remains and debris from sub returned to land after fatal implosion near Titanic site

Human remains and debris from a submersible that imploded near the Titanic wreckage site was pulled from the depths of the ocean Wednesday, more than a week after a search for the five-passenger sub was launched and captured the world's attention.
Officials said that medical professionals would study and analyze the presumed human remains that were carefully recovered from the wreckage.
The Titan, a submersible operated by OceanGate Expeditions, lost contact with its home ship June 18 off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. Multiple countries sent resources in a frantic search for the sub, led by the U.S. Coast Guard.
On Thursday, when the estimated oxygen supply would have been depleted, the Coast Guard said that debris had been discovered on the ocean floor near the bow of the wrecked Titanic and that all five people on board had been killed.
It's believed that the submersible imploded, and the cause is under investigation.
The sub's remains were recovered by a remote-operated vehicle, which was sent down roughly 12,500 feet underwater where the remains of the Titan were on the ocean floor.
What appeared to be chunks of the sub were pulled up onto the Horizon Arctic, a Canadian ship. It's unclear what parts of the Titan were recovered, though one particularly large piece could be seen with several large wires attached to it.
The Canadian ship Horizon Arctic carried a remotely operated vehicle, or ROV, to search the ocean floor near the Titanic wreck for pieces of the submersible. Pelagic Research Services, a company with offices in Massachusetts and New York that owns the ROV, said on Wednesday that it has completed offshore operations.
The debris will be transported by the Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) aboard a U.S. Coast Guard cutter to a port in the United States where it will be analyzed and tested.