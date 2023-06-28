Human remains and debris from sub returned to land after fatal implosion near Titanic site

Human remains and debris from a submersible that imploded near the Titanic wreckage site was pulled from the depths of the ocean Wednesday, more than a week after a search for the five-passenger sub was launched and captured the world's attention.

Officials said that medical professionals would study and analyze the presumed human remains that were carefully recovered from the wreckage.

The Titan, a submersible operated by OceanGate Expeditions, lost contact with its home ship June 18 off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. Multiple countries sent resources in a frantic search for the sub, led by the U.S. Coast Guard.