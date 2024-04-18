Flooded desert state UAE counts cost of epic rainstorm, airport still facing disruptions

The airport said on Thursday morning it had resumed receiving inbound flights at Terminal 1, used by foreign carriers, but that flights continue to be delayed and disrupted.

It later said check-in was open at Terminal 3 for Emirates and flydubai flights, but cautioned there was a large number of people waiting to check in and said travelers should only arrive at the terminal if they have departure confirmation from their airline.

Emirates, the single largest carrier at the airport, had stopped all check-in procedures on Wednesday.

The airport struggled to get food to stranded passengers with nearby roads blocked by flood waters, and because overcrowding limited access to those who had confirmed bookings.

The storm, which hit neighboring Oman on Sunday, pounded the UAE on Tuesday, flooding roads and causing hours-long gridlock as rainwater inundated homes. One person was reported dead in the UAE and 20 in Oman.

Authorities have also told government employees and students to stay home while waterlogged roads are cleared.

While some roadways into hard-hit communities remain flooded, many groceries began to restock shelves, though fresh products still appeared in shorter supply than usual.