FIFA banned former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from the sport for three years Monday, the latest punishment handed down after he kissed star player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the celebrations of Spain’s Women’s World Cup victory.

In a statement, FIFA said Rubiales, 46, breached article 13 of the soccer governing body’s disciplinary code, which prevents players and officials from actions that violate the principles of “fair play, loyalty and integrity.” That includes violating the basic rules of decent conduct, insulting a person through offensive gestures or language and behaving in a way that brings FIFA or the sport into disrepute.

"FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld," officials said in the statement.

Rubiales was passing out gold medals to the team after its 1-0 victory over England in Sydney in August when he hugged and kissed Hermoso. He described the kiss as “spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consensual.” Hermoso, however, said she did not consent to it and felt “vulnerable and the victim of an aggression.”

Government ministers and the media criticized Rubiales over the gesture, with some saying it was unacceptable and an invasion of privacy.

FIFA initially suspended Rubiales from “all football-related activities at national and international level” for 90 days, officials said in a statement. He and representatives from the Royal Spanish Football Federation were also ordered to refrain from contacting Hermoso and anyone close to her, the statement said.

Rubiales resigned as president of Spain’s soccer federation on Sept. 10 because of the scandal’s impact on other people in his life.

“My father, my daughters, I spoke with them,” Rubiales said in an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan. “They said Luis now you have to focus on your dignity and continue your life because if not you are going to damage people you love and the sport you love.”

There is an ongoing investigation into Rubiales for sexual assault and coercion initiated by Spanish state prosecutors, who formally filed a complaint against him on Sept. 8. If found guilty, Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years. A judge issued a restraining order that prohibits him from being within 200 meters of 33-year-old Hermoso.

Hermoso now plays as a forward for Mexican club Pachuca.