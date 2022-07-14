Over 20 wildfires burned in Portugal and Spain, and around half of Portugal was placed under a red, or extreme, weather alert. Meanwhile, Spain’s meteorological agency warned is expected to be the hottest day in the current wave.

Thousands of firefighters across Portugal, Spain and southern France fought to control the flames this week, which have destroyed thousands of hectares of land and forced thousands to be evacuated from their homes.

Over 3,000 hectares have been destroyed in Leiria, in Portugal just north of Lisbon as of Wednesday, where 900 firefighters were combating three active blazes, according to Reuters. Some 2,841 firefighters were on the ground in Portugal as a whole.

Retiree Antonio Ramalheiro blamed inadequate forest management in addition to the heat wave for the wildfires.

“It is scary when the fire comes,” the 62-year-old told Reuters. “If it reaches the house it is a disgrace...you lose everything.”

In Gironde's department, in France's south-west over 2,700 hectares of terrain have been ravaged. On We towns and vilon lose to forests until Monday.

In the west of Spain, between Extremaduradanned anca, over 5,000 hectares were lost as fueled by the rises in temperature and strong winds continue. Highways were closed and twelve firefighters land units continue their efforts to control the fire.