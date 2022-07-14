Wildfires blazed across the Iberian Peninsula and half of Portugal has been placed on an extreme weather alert as a searing heatwave oppressed Western Europe on Thursday.
Meanwhile, continuous dry weather has also contributed to Sardinia’s worst locust invasion in three decades.
The heatwave caused temperatures in Spain and Portugal to soar to 113 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday, nearing record levels. The hottest day ever to be recorded for Portugal was 117 degrees Fahrenheit in 2003.
Over 20 wildfires burned in Portugal and Spain, and around half of Portugal was placed under a red, or extreme, weather alert. Meanwhile, Spain’s meteorological agency warned is expected to be the hottest day in the current wave.
Thousands of firefighters across Portugal, Spain and southern France fought to control the flames this week, which have destroyed thousands of hectares of land and forced thousands to be evacuated from their homes.
Over 3,000 hectares have been destroyed in Leiria, in Portugal just north of Lisbon as of Wednesday, where 900 firefighters were combating three active blazes, according to Reuters. Some 2,841 firefighters were on the ground in Portugal as a whole.
Retiree Antonio Ramalheiro blamed inadequate forest management in addition to the heat wave for the wildfires.
“It is scary when the fire comes,” the 62-year-old told Reuters. “If it reaches the house it is a disgrace...you lose everything.”
In Gironde's department, in France's south-west over 2,700 hectares of terrain have been ravaged. On We towns and vilon lose to forests until Monday.
In the west of Spain, between Extremaduradanned anca, over 5,000 hectares were lost as fueled by the rises in temperature and strong winds continue. Highways were closed and twelve firefighters land units continue their efforts to control the fire.
According to ABC News, a Spanish newspaper, the Ministry of Environment recognized that the fire was acquiring “an extremely virulent behavior, with very extreme propagation speeds.”
The extreme heat has also derailed vacation plans at the height of the summer tourist season, causing over 6,500 of people to be evacuated from campgrounds and villages in Bordeaux, Gironde's capital.
Officials have warned people needed to become accustomed to dealing with these kinds of weather extreme events.
European Union officials last week issued a warning that climate change was behind the extremely dry and hot summer on the continent, telling countries to brace for wildfires, drought and other climate-related disasters.
“Heatwaves will become more and more frequent, and we do need to prepare not only in terms of how we do policies, but also in terms of how we teach people how to deal with these kinds of events,” Portuguese Home Affairs Secretary Patricia Gaspar said.
The weather was also wreaking havoc with the insect population of the Italian island of Sardinia.
Locusts have destroyed land equal to around 2 to 3% of Sardinia, while the ongoing infestation is expected to affect up to 60,000 hectares of crop this year, with alfalfa and dried fodder among the worst-hit output.
Italy is currently suffering its worst drought in 70 years, with extreme heat last week causing a chunk of a glacier to fall and kill six people.