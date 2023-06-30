Violent unrest sweeps France after police shooting of teen driver

PARIS — France was reeling Friday from a third night of violent unrest since the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old boy that was caught on video sent a shockwave of anger across the country.
Streets were ablaze Thursday night as protesters erected barricades, torched cars and looted stores, while security forces fired tear gas and detained hundreds of people. The French government, struggling to maintain order, denounced the violence and convened crisis meetings.
The deadly shooting of the teen — who was only identified by his first name, Nahel — occurred during a traffic stop in the Paris suburb of Nanterre. The officer accused of the killing has been given a preliminary charge of voluntary homicide.
The teen’s family and legal team haven’t said if they believe race was a factor in the shooting, but it has stirred long-simmering tensions between French police and young people living in disadvantaged neighborhoods in the suburbs of the capital and elsewhere.
“They kill us, they stop and search abusively, they abuse their authority — it needs to stop,” Anais, 27, a family friend of Nahel’s who didn’t want to give her last name, told NBC News. “There are some good police officers,” she said, but alleged that the “problem here is becoming like the United States.”
The case has led to renewed outrage from campaigners who allege institutionalized discrimination by law enforcement — and that the nation's official commitment to colorblind universalism only serves to entrench widespread racism.
French President Emmanuel Macron was returning to Paris from a European Union summit and at 1 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET) was due to hold his second crisis meeting in two days.
Meanwhile, lawyers for the officer accused of pulling the trigger, who is kept anonymous by French law, said he was sorry and “devastated.” Attorney Laurent-Franck Lienard told France’s BFM TV, “He doesn’t get up in the morning to kill people. He really didn’t want to kill.”
Footage filmed by bystanders showed two police officers leaning into the driver-side window of a yellow car, with one of them appearing to fire a shot as the vehicle pulls away. The car crashed into a post nearby and prosecutors said the driver died at the scene.
Prosecutor Pascal Prache said the officers tried to stop Nahel because he looked so young and was driving a Mercedes with Polish license plates in a bus lane. He allegedly ran a red light to avoid being stopped then got stuck in traffic.
Prache said his initial investigation showed that “the conditions for the legal use of the weapon were not met.” The officer has been handed preliminary charges, which mean magistrates strongly suspect wrongdoing but need to investigate further before they can send the case to trial.
As is often the case, it was difficult to separate peaceful protests by the victim's friends and family with widespread unrest about other related issues that appeared to use the incident as a springboard.
What started off as a march in honor of Nahel in Nanterre on Thursday afternoon had by nightfall morphed into the third night of clashes over his death.
Authorities have now deployed 40,000 police to the streets, detaining 600 people, half of them in Paris, and with around 200 officers injured, officials said.
Cars and garbage bins were set on fire as police fired tear gas into the crowds. The unrest spread as far as the city of Marseille in the south, and related scuffles were reported in the neighboring Belgian capital of Brussels.
