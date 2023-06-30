Violent unrest sweeps France after police shooting of teen driver

PARIS — France was reeling Friday from a third night of violent unrest since the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old boy that was caught on video sent a shockwave of anger across the country.

Streets were ablaze Thursday night as protesters erected barricades, torched cars and looted stores, while security forces fired tear gas and detained hundreds of people. The French government, struggling to maintain order, denounced the violence and convened crisis meetings.

The deadly shooting of the teen — who was only identified by his first name, Nahel — occurred during a traffic stop in the Paris suburb of Nanterre. The officer accused of the killing has been given a preliminary charge of voluntary homicide.

The teen’s family and legal team haven’t said if they believe race was a factor in the shooting, but it has stirred long-simmering tensions between French police and young people living in disadvantaged neighborhoods in the suburbs of the capital and elsewhere.