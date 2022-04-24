Macron wins re-election in France, holding off far-right challenge, projections show

Emmanuel Macron has held off a challenge from far-right leader Marine Le Pen to retain the French presidency, according to projected results from French polling agencies.
The centrist incumbent is projected to receive 58.2 percent of the vote in Sunday's second-round runoff, versus 41.8 percent for Le Pen, his nationalist rival.
If accurate, Macron will win decisively though by a smaller margin than in 2017, when he won by more than 30 percentage points to became France's youngest president. While falling short of the Élysée Palace again, in her third presidential run, Le Pen still looks set to secure the most votes ever for a French far-right candidate.
Le Pen’s challenge to the country’s mainstream order and the West’s unity against Russia had officials in Europe and Washington anxiously following the election amid the war in Ukraine.
After polls closed across France at 8 p.m. local time (2 p.m. ET), polling companies and media organizations worked together to publish projected results based on early voting patterns. This method has accurately predicted French elections in the past.
The final result will be announced by the country's interior ministry on Monday.
Opinion polls put Macron about 10 points ahead in the campaign's final days — too close for comfort for a leader who consistently urged voters not to be complacent in the face of Le Pen's far-right threat.
But the campaign was beset by apathy, with many voters dissatisfied with either candidate. With just three hours before the last voting stations closed, turnout was 63 percent — down two points compared with the same time five years ago.
Both candidates were pinning their hopes on attracting some of the 7.7 million voters who initially backed the firebrand socialist candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, who came third in the first round of the election on April 10.
Le Pen’s performance in this election shows how much France has changed politically, with mainstream center-left and center-right parties obliterated in the first round.
In 2002, Jacques Chirac won a landslide 82 percent victory over Jean-Marie Le Pen, Marine’s father, in a swell of opposition to his hardline anti-immigration stance.
In recent years she has sought to soften her image and distance her party from her family’s often toxic political legacy and association with Holocaust denial.
Macron, 44, looks set to become the first president since Chirac two decades ago to secure a second term in office. He must now confront domestic dissatisfaction as well as the effects of both the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing war on the continent.